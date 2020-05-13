4313 Giovanni Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Location! Exemplary Schools in W.Plano ISD! METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED, brightly opened 1 story home, 4bed-2bath. Hand-scraped Hard Wood Floor in Living, Dining, Entry, Hallway and Family Room. Replaced Brand New Carpet in Master BR and 2 other BR including all closets, 4th BR can be use office and installed the wood floor with French door. Most areas refresh painted. Granite Countertop&Island in Kitchen with skylight. Included Refrigerator. Large breakfast nook. Enjoy Beautifully Landscaped Backyard and walkable to Park and Community Pool. Ready to Move-in!!! Start showing again by 3-7 due to fell off the previous contract.