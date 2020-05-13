All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4313 Giovanni Drive

4313 Giovanni Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4313 Giovanni Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Location! Exemplary Schools in W.Plano ISD! METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED, brightly opened 1 story home, 4bed-2bath. Hand-scraped Hard Wood Floor in Living, Dining, Entry, Hallway and Family Room. Replaced Brand New Carpet in Master BR and 2 other BR including all closets, 4th BR can be use office and installed the wood floor with French door. Most areas refresh painted. Granite Countertop&Island in Kitchen with skylight. Included Refrigerator. Large breakfast nook. Enjoy Beautifully Landscaped Backyard and walkable to Park and Community Pool. Ready to Move-in!!! Start showing again by 3-7 due to fell off the previous contract.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4313 Giovanni Drive have any available units?
4313 Giovanni Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4313 Giovanni Drive have?
Some of 4313 Giovanni Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4313 Giovanni Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4313 Giovanni Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4313 Giovanni Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4313 Giovanni Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4313 Giovanni Drive offer parking?
No, 4313 Giovanni Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4313 Giovanni Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4313 Giovanni Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4313 Giovanni Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4313 Giovanni Drive has a pool.
Does 4313 Giovanni Drive have accessible units?
No, 4313 Giovanni Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4313 Giovanni Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4313 Giovanni Drive has units with dishwashers.

