4301 Lavaca Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool

Fully updated home located in a quiet residential neighborhood! Lovely, bright galley kitchen with white custom cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, wood-like flooring.Relax in the spacious downstairs master suite with updated bath features granite counters, separate shower, soaker tub, walk-in closet! Formal dining with chair rail & decorative lighting! Upper game room perfect for the kids and a fun above ground pool in the backyard.

Refrigerator, Washer and dryer to come with the house!

