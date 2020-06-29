All apartments in Plano
4301 Lavaca Drive
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:50 AM

4301 Lavaca Drive

4301 Lavaca Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4301 Lavaca Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Fully updated home located in a quiet residential neighborhood! Lovely, bright galley kitchen with white custom cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, wood-like flooring.Relax in the spacious downstairs master suite with updated bath features granite counters, separate shower, soaker tub, walk-in closet! Formal dining with chair rail & decorative lighting! Upper game room perfect for the kids and a fun above ground pool in the backyard.
Refrigerator, Washer and dryer to come with the house!
Tenants and tenants agents to verify all information provided here in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 Lavaca Drive have any available units?
4301 Lavaca Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4301 Lavaca Drive have?
Some of 4301 Lavaca Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 Lavaca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4301 Lavaca Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 Lavaca Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4301 Lavaca Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4301 Lavaca Drive offer parking?
No, 4301 Lavaca Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4301 Lavaca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4301 Lavaca Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 Lavaca Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4301 Lavaca Drive has a pool.
Does 4301 Lavaca Drive have accessible units?
No, 4301 Lavaca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 Lavaca Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4301 Lavaca Drive has units with dishwashers.

