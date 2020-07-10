4217 Polstar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully Crafted Corner Lot 4-3-2 in Plano! Interior features wood flooring through living and bedroom areas. Living area with High ceilings and fireplace, formal dining area, 2nd living area with high wood beam ceiling. Eat in kitchen with Granite counters and fridge included. Big master bedroom with dual sinks, separate shower and jetted tub. Spacious spare bedrooms. Full size laundry room with (just) dryer included. Spacious backyard with covered patio and Privacy Fence with automatic privacy door for 2 car garage. Close to Schools, shopping and highways!



Virtual Tour is available in Media Storage.