Last updated May 27 2020 at 11:07 AM

4217 Polstar Drive

4217 Polstar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4217 Polstar Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully Crafted Corner Lot 4-3-2 in Plano! Interior features wood flooring through living and bedroom areas. Living area with High ceilings and fireplace, formal dining area, 2nd living area with high wood beam ceiling. Eat in kitchen with Granite counters and fridge included. Big master bedroom with dual sinks, separate shower and jetted tub. Spacious spare bedrooms. Full size laundry room with (just) dryer included. Spacious backyard with covered patio and Privacy Fence with automatic privacy door for 2 car garage. Close to Schools, shopping and highways!

Virtual Tour is available in Media Storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 Polstar Drive have any available units?
4217 Polstar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4217 Polstar Drive have?
Some of 4217 Polstar Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4217 Polstar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4217 Polstar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 Polstar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4217 Polstar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4217 Polstar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4217 Polstar Drive offers parking.
Does 4217 Polstar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4217 Polstar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 Polstar Drive have a pool?
No, 4217 Polstar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4217 Polstar Drive have accessible units?
No, 4217 Polstar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 Polstar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4217 Polstar Drive has units with dishwashers.

