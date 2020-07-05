All apartments in Plano
Last updated January 16 2020 at 2:56 AM

4213 Creekstone Drive

4213 Creekstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4213 Creekstone Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious two story in great neighborhood. Lovely formal living & dining with arched entry. Family room with fp & built-ins. Pretty island kitchen with tile countertops, backsplash, & attached breakfast room. All bdrms up. Good sized secondary bdrms with ample closet space. Large master with HUGE walk-in, sep shower & jetted tub, dbl sinks in vanity. Fenced yard with patio. Sprinkler system. Two car gar with egdo's. Great find! Just repainted! Home and carpets to be cleaned with approved app due to weather

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4213 Creekstone Drive have any available units?
4213 Creekstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4213 Creekstone Drive have?
Some of 4213 Creekstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4213 Creekstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4213 Creekstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 Creekstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4213 Creekstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4213 Creekstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4213 Creekstone Drive offers parking.
Does 4213 Creekstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4213 Creekstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 Creekstone Drive have a pool?
No, 4213 Creekstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4213 Creekstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 4213 Creekstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 Creekstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4213 Creekstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

