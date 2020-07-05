4213 Creekstone Drive

Amenities

Spacious two story in great neighborhood. Lovely formal living & dining with arched entry. Family room with fp & built-ins. Pretty island kitchen with tile countertops, backsplash, & attached breakfast room. All bdrms up. Good sized secondary bdrms with ample closet space. Large master with HUGE walk-in, sep shower & jetted tub, dbl sinks in vanity. Fenced yard with patio. Sprinkler system. Two car gar with egdo's. Great find! Just repainted! Home and carpets to be cleaned with approved app due to weather