Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3945 Bexhill
Last updated April 10 2019 at 9:29 AM

3945 Bexhill

3945 Bexhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3945 Bexhill Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent School District. Shopping mall near by, Airport near by, Grocery store within walking distance....This house has it all...Recently painted inside out... Come and see....Do not miss to live in house that is perfectly located...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3945 Bexhill have any available units?
3945 Bexhill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3945 Bexhill currently offering any rent specials?
3945 Bexhill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3945 Bexhill pet-friendly?
No, 3945 Bexhill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3945 Bexhill offer parking?
Yes, 3945 Bexhill offers parking.
Does 3945 Bexhill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3945 Bexhill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3945 Bexhill have a pool?
No, 3945 Bexhill does not have a pool.
Does 3945 Bexhill have accessible units?
No, 3945 Bexhill does not have accessible units.
Does 3945 Bexhill have units with dishwashers?
No, 3945 Bexhill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3945 Bexhill have units with air conditioning?
No, 3945 Bexhill does not have units with air conditioning.

