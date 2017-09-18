3945 Bexhill

Excellent School District. Shopping mall near by, Airport near by, Grocery store within walking distance....This house has it all...Recently painted inside out... Come and see....Do not miss to live in house that is perfectly located...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
