Last updated October 23 2019 at 8:03 PM

3705 Branchwood Drive

3705 Branchwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3705 Branchwood Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
hot tub
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
5-bedroom home with sparkling pool & spa, high ceilings and lots of windows! Master down & 4 bedrooms + game room up. Large formal living has see-thru fireplace to family room. Huge island kitchen with lots of counter space and beautiful wood cabinetry, double ovens, large pantry & built-in desk. Close to Arbor Hills Nature Preserve with Hike & Bike Trails!
Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 Branchwood Drive have any available units?
3705 Branchwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3705 Branchwood Drive have?
Some of 3705 Branchwood Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 Branchwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3705 Branchwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 Branchwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3705 Branchwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3705 Branchwood Drive offer parking?
No, 3705 Branchwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3705 Branchwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3705 Branchwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 Branchwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3705 Branchwood Drive has a pool.
Does 3705 Branchwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3705 Branchwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 Branchwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3705 Branchwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

