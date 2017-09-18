3617 Bahama Drive

Amenities

6 bedroom 4 bath home. Master and guest room downstairs with an office. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs with game room and media room including wet bar. Vaulted ceilings in living room. Refrigerator included. Engineered wood floors, study with French doors & formal dining lead to a gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop, convection oven, butlers pantry, ss appliances, island with stone facing. Master has gorgeous private bath: dual sinks, custom tile work, large walk-closet. Relax on the covered patio with a morning cup of coffee. The yard is perfect for outdoor living area & kitchen. Media equipment will be available to tenant. Great Plano location. Enjoy community pool, park, playground