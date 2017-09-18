All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3617 Bahama Drive

3617 Bahama Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3617 Bahama Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
6 bedroom 4 bath home. Master and guest room downstairs with an office. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs with game room and media room including wet bar. Vaulted ceilings in living room. Refrigerator included. Engineered wood floors, study with French doors & formal dining lead to a gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop, convection oven, butlers pantry, ss appliances, island with stone facing. Master has gorgeous private bath: dual sinks, custom tile work, large walk-closet. Relax on the covered patio with a morning cup of coffee. The yard is perfect for outdoor living area & kitchen. Media equipment will be available to tenant. Great Plano location. Enjoy community pool, park, playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 Bahama Drive have any available units?
3617 Bahama Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3617 Bahama Drive have?
Some of 3617 Bahama Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 Bahama Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Bahama Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 Bahama Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3617 Bahama Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3617 Bahama Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3617 Bahama Drive offers parking.
Does 3617 Bahama Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 Bahama Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 Bahama Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3617 Bahama Drive has a pool.
Does 3617 Bahama Drive have accessible units?
No, 3617 Bahama Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 Bahama Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3617 Bahama Drive has units with dishwashers.

