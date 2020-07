Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace carpet

Beautiful upgraded House 3 Bed a d 2 and half bath with 2 living and 2 dinning. Master Bedroom and two Baths are on upper level. Half Bath and living area is downstairs. Next to Park in very nice community.

New Paint, New Carpet, New Ceramic Tiles, New Walk in Master Shower with new fixtures, New Granite, Counter-top, New Back-splash, New Door Locks, new Power outlets through out the house, Both HVAC units are brand new, fairly new Water Heater and lot more upgrades