3312 Westfield Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful four bedroom home with 3 living areas, spacious kitchen, granite counter tops with dining area, 3 full baths and 3 car garage. Open floor plan and bright with warm & inviting wood flooring downstairs at formals, family room and master suite. Beautifully landscaped with variety of plants in flower beds and pond in backyard. Great location close to shopping, .06 mile from Legacy West, shops at Legacy and close to Plano ISD exemplary schools. Close proximity to Arbor Creek Natural Preserve trail, Willow Bend mall and Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation center. Minutes from major freeways for work commute. This area offers something for everybody.

Move-in ready executive living.