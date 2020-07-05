All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3312 Westfield Drive

3312 Westfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3312 Westfield Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful four bedroom home with 3 living areas, spacious kitchen, granite counter tops with dining area, 3 full baths and 3 car garage. Open floor plan and bright with warm & inviting wood flooring downstairs at formals, family room and master suite. Beautifully landscaped with variety of plants in flower beds and pond in backyard. Great location close to shopping, .06 mile from Legacy West, shops at Legacy and close to Plano ISD exemplary schools. Close proximity to Arbor Creek Natural Preserve trail, Willow Bend mall and Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation center. Minutes from major freeways for work commute. This area offers something for everybody.
Move-in ready executive living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 Westfield Drive have any available units?
3312 Westfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3312 Westfield Drive have?
Some of 3312 Westfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 Westfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3312 Westfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 Westfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3312 Westfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3312 Westfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3312 Westfield Drive offers parking.
Does 3312 Westfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3312 Westfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 Westfield Drive have a pool?
No, 3312 Westfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3312 Westfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 3312 Westfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 Westfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3312 Westfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

