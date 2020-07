Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

3217 Nova Trail 3/2/2/ - Simply great west Plano location! totally updated with granite counters, stainless appliances, paint, flooring, fixtures and more!!! A super nice home with split bedroom floor plan and cozy living room with gas start fire place keeps you warm and toasty. Landlord takes care of lawn maintenance. We do all paperwork. Certified funds for first months rent and security deposit. $50 application fee over 18 yrs old.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4666308)