Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3112 Ipswich Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

3112 Ipswich Drive

3112 Ipswich Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3112 Ipswich Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
Tastefully renovated light and bright 4 bedrooms, 3 bath one story house in the heart of West Plano! House is accessible for handicap convenience as well. All Bathrooms are updated with new quartz counters, sinks, high end lighting and flooring. kitchen has new quartz counters, new gas cooktop, double ovens, dishwasher, marble backsplash, vent mechanism. Wood look tile throughout the house for durability, new updated lighting, ceiling fans, recessed lights. Newer roof, Hvac system! Private backyard to enjoy family gatherings.Microwave will be provided.
Exemplary Mathews Elementary school. Close to shopping, library and parks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 Ipswich Drive have any available units?
3112 Ipswich Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3112 Ipswich Drive have?
Some of 3112 Ipswich Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 Ipswich Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3112 Ipswich Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 Ipswich Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3112 Ipswich Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3112 Ipswich Drive offer parking?
No, 3112 Ipswich Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3112 Ipswich Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3112 Ipswich Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 Ipswich Drive have a pool?
No, 3112 Ipswich Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3112 Ipswich Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3112 Ipswich Drive has accessible units.
Does 3112 Ipswich Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3112 Ipswich Drive has units with dishwashers.

