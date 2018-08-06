3112 Ipswich Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

Tastefully renovated light and bright 4 bedrooms, 3 bath one story house in the heart of West Plano! House is accessible for handicap convenience as well. All Bathrooms are updated with new quartz counters, sinks, high end lighting and flooring. kitchen has new quartz counters, new gas cooktop, double ovens, dishwasher, marble backsplash, vent mechanism. Wood look tile throughout the house for durability, new updated lighting, ceiling fans, recessed lights. Newer roof, Hvac system! Private backyard to enjoy family gatherings.Microwave will be provided.

Exemplary Mathews Elementary school. Close to shopping, library and parks!