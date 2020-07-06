Amenities

3031 Brookshire Dr Available 02/01/20 3031 Brookshire 3/2.5/2 - :Simply fabulous home in West Plano!. Real hardwoods in downstairs living, dining and master. Beautiful master bedroom & bath, a real retreat. Master bath is completely updated with Travertine floors, hydro tub, glass shower walls & granite counters. Granite counters in kitchen, with stainless appliances & custom lighting. Master down with two bedrooms up, plus loft. We do all paperwork. $50 app fee. Deposit & first months rent must be certified.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5448358)