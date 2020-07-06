All apartments in Plano
Plano, TX
3031 Brookshire Dr
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:41 PM

3031 Brookshire Dr

3031 Brookshire Drive · No Longer Available
Plano
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3031 Brookshire Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3031 Brookshire Dr Available 02/01/20 3031 Brookshire 3/2.5/2 - :Simply fabulous home in West Plano!. Real hardwoods in downstairs living, dining and master. Beautiful master bedroom & bath, a real retreat. Master bath is completely updated with Travertine floors, hydro tub, glass shower walls & granite counters. Granite counters in kitchen, with stainless appliances & custom lighting. Master down with two bedrooms up, plus loft. We do all paperwork. $50 app fee. Deposit & first months rent must be certified.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5448358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 Brookshire Dr have any available units?
3031 Brookshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3031 Brookshire Dr have?
Some of 3031 Brookshire Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 Brookshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3031 Brookshire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 Brookshire Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3031 Brookshire Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3031 Brookshire Dr offer parking?
No, 3031 Brookshire Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3031 Brookshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3031 Brookshire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 Brookshire Dr have a pool?
No, 3031 Brookshire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3031 Brookshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 3031 Brookshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 Brookshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3031 Brookshire Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

