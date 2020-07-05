3004 Deansbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room new construction

Hurry, Rare & Amazing Opportunity to lease a 2018 Home for $1sqft; located in excellent West Plano schools! Fabulous floor plan for entertaining 5 bedrooms with master bedroom, plus a mother in law suite, and office on the 1st floor. Spacious, 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets, a large lofted game room, and media room wired for sound & movie projector. Chief's dream kitchen, stainless steel appliance, 6 burner professional gas cooktop, convection double ovens, quartz countertops and custom cabinetry throughout the home. Real hardwood floors, Moen fixtures, solid wood doors and designer finishes. Save money, Energy Star Certified. Premier location with views of greenbelt in Central Park on Preston!