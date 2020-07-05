All apartments in Plano
3004 Deansbrook Drive
3004 Deansbrook Drive

3004 Deansbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3004 Deansbrook Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
new construction
Hurry, Rare & Amazing Opportunity to lease a 2018 Home for $1sqft; located in excellent West Plano schools! Fabulous floor plan for entertaining 5 bedrooms with master bedroom, plus a mother in law suite, and office on the 1st floor. Spacious, 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets, a large lofted game room, and media room wired for sound & movie projector. Chief's dream kitchen, stainless steel appliance, 6 burner professional gas cooktop, convection double ovens, quartz countertops and custom cabinetry throughout the home. Real hardwood floors, Moen fixtures, solid wood doors and designer finishes. Save money, Energy Star Certified. Premier location with views of greenbelt in Central Park on Preston!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Deansbrook Drive have any available units?
3004 Deansbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 Deansbrook Drive have?
Some of 3004 Deansbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Deansbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Deansbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Deansbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3004 Deansbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3004 Deansbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3004 Deansbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 3004 Deansbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 Deansbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Deansbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 3004 Deansbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Deansbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3004 Deansbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Deansbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3004 Deansbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

