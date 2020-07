Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Large formal dining area with vaulted ceilings and many large windows. Upgraded laminate flooring throughout ground level. Spacious kitchen with upgraded tile backsplash and quartz countertops. Large living area on ground level with fireplace with vaulted ceilings. Second living area on second level. Appliance room with upgraded washer and dryer included. Huge backyard with privacy fence. Great location in Plano provides quick access to highways, recreation, retail, and more!