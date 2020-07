Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Gorgeous home with oversized corner lot & 4 bed room, 2.1 bath, 2 car garage.

Well lit floor plan with vaulted ceiling in family room w built-ins, Granite, SS appliances, Gas cooktop in the kitchen. Master bedroom with his & her closet, three bedrooms upstairs with game room or media room. Wood floor entire downstairs. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, yard care is included to the rent. One small pet is allowed.