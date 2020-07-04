All apartments in Plano
Last updated January 21 2020 at 10:20 PM

2536 Prestonwood Drive

2536 Prestonwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2536 Prestonwood Drive, Plano, TX 75093
Prestonwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Executive Living at It's Best! 1-story custom home backs to the Private golf course - beautiful & tranquil. Great, open floor plan offers many amenities - plantation shutters on all windows, beautiful wood floors @ dining & living areas, built-in cabinets, neutral colors, skylight, large walk-in closets, CF's, wired for sound interior & ext. Spacious Great rm with built-ins, high ceilings thru-out wall of windows offers views & natural light. Luxurious Master Suite w beautiful remodeled bath - frame less shower, high end plumbing, new toilet & lovely porcelain floors. Large Gourmet Kit, SS appliances, Island, corian c-tops. fabulous outside 2 decks!New class 4 roof & gutters. Amazing resort like-neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2536 Prestonwood Drive have any available units?
2536 Prestonwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2536 Prestonwood Drive have?
Some of 2536 Prestonwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2536 Prestonwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2536 Prestonwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2536 Prestonwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2536 Prestonwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2536 Prestonwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2536 Prestonwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2536 Prestonwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2536 Prestonwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2536 Prestonwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2536 Prestonwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2536 Prestonwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2536 Prestonwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2536 Prestonwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2536 Prestonwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

