2536 Prestonwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Executive Living at It's Best! 1-story custom home backs to the Private golf course - beautiful & tranquil. Great, open floor plan offers many amenities - plantation shutters on all windows, beautiful wood floors @ dining & living areas, built-in cabinets, neutral colors, skylight, large walk-in closets, CF's, wired for sound interior & ext. Spacious Great rm with built-ins, high ceilings thru-out wall of windows offers views & natural light. Luxurious Master Suite w beautiful remodeled bath - frame less shower, high end plumbing, new toilet & lovely porcelain floors. Large Gourmet Kit, SS appliances, Island, corian c-tops. fabulous outside 2 decks!New class 4 roof & gutters. Amazing resort like-neighborhood.