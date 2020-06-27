2512 Elk Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Want to be centrally located? Come home to this immaculate, updated 1.5 story home in Plano, Tx. Upon entry you are greeted with dining space on your right, and flex room on your left. Kitchen has gas cook-top, island, breakfast bar, open view of family room. Master suite has french doors, designated sitting area and fantastic bathroom with huge walk in shower and dressing room. Outside offers you privacy, covered terrace, and peaceful place to unwind after long day. No carpet! Quick access to 75&121. 15 min to major employers like Toyota, Statefarm, Raytheon, JC Penney, Ericsson, Samsung, Texas Instruments. 5min walk to Bethany Elem. Mins to nearby parks and Davis library. Add this to your favorites now!