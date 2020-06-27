All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:14 AM

2512 Elk Trail

2512 Elk Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2512 Elk Trail, Plano, TX 75025
Hunters Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Want to be centrally located? Come home to this immaculate, updated 1.5 story home in Plano, Tx. Upon entry you are greeted with dining space on your right, and flex room on your left. Kitchen has gas cook-top, island, breakfast bar, open view of family room. Master suite has french doors, designated sitting area and fantastic bathroom with huge walk in shower and dressing room. Outside offers you privacy, covered terrace, and peaceful place to unwind after long day. No carpet! Quick access to 75&121. 15 min to major employers like Toyota, Statefarm, Raytheon, JC Penney, Ericsson, Samsung, Texas Instruments. 5min walk to Bethany Elem. Mins to nearby parks and Davis library. Add this to your favorites now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Elk Trail have any available units?
2512 Elk Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 Elk Trail have?
Some of 2512 Elk Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 Elk Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Elk Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Elk Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2512 Elk Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2512 Elk Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2512 Elk Trail offers parking.
Does 2512 Elk Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 Elk Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Elk Trail have a pool?
No, 2512 Elk Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Elk Trail have accessible units?
No, 2512 Elk Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Elk Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 Elk Trail has units with dishwashers.

