1717 E 15th Street

Bring your Joanna Gaines imagination and make this quaint mid-century ranch in historic Southwood Estates the envy of all your friends. 4 bedroom and 4 and half bathroom. Original hardwood floors in the formal areas and bedrooms. Walking distance to Williams HS and very close to downtown Plano. Large lot with drive through gated drive and newly fenced backyard. New roof.