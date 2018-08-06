All apartments in Plano
1717 E 15th Street
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:52 AM

1717 E 15th Street

1717 East 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1717 East 15th Street, Plano, TX 75074
Old Towne

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
Bring your Joanna Gaines imagination and make this quaint mid-century ranch in historic Southwood Estates the envy of all your friends. 4 bedroom and 4 and half bathroom. Original hardwood floors in the formal areas and bedrooms. Walking distance to Williams HS and very close to downtown Plano. Large lot with drive through gated drive and newly fenced backyard. New roof.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 E 15th Street have any available units?
1717 E 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 E 15th Street have?
Some of 1717 E 15th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 E 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1717 E 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 E 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1717 E 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1717 E 15th Street offer parking?
No, 1717 E 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1717 E 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 E 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 E 15th Street have a pool?
No, 1717 E 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1717 E 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 1717 E 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 E 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 E 15th Street has units with dishwashers.

