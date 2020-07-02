1451 Wind Cave Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great tree lined street this updated 3 bed 2 bath is modern farmhouse style. Wainscoting lines the big family room. Light color palette soft grays and white. Off the front living is a great bonus room for office or playroom.The kitchen has granite,white cabinets, SS appliances. There is a large walk in pantry. All the lighting has been updated. All the floors have been updated,great looking wood laminate Floors. Washer dryer is close to bedrooms. AC is only 1 yr old. Street ends at Big Lake Park featuring walking and biking trails. Close to elementary and middle school. Lots of shopping and dining near by. Landlord will only accept medium to small dogs. 25 lbs MAX. Central 75 is 5 min away.