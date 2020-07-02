All apartments in Plano
1451 Wind Cave Circle
Last updated March 17 2019 at 5:59 AM

1451 Wind Cave Circle

1451 Wind Cave Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1451 Wind Cave Circle, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great tree lined street this updated 3 bed 2 bath is modern farmhouse style. Wainscoting lines the big family room. Light color palette soft grays and white. Off the front living is a great bonus room for office or playroom.The kitchen has granite,white cabinets, SS appliances. There is a large walk in pantry. All the lighting has been updated. All the floors have been updated,great looking wood laminate Floors. Washer dryer is close to bedrooms. AC is only 1 yr old. Street ends at Big Lake Park featuring walking and biking trails. Close to elementary and middle school. Lots of shopping and dining near by. Landlord will only accept medium to small dogs. 25 lbs MAX. Central 75 is 5 min away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1451 Wind Cave Circle have any available units?
1451 Wind Cave Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1451 Wind Cave Circle have?
Some of 1451 Wind Cave Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1451 Wind Cave Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1451 Wind Cave Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 Wind Cave Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1451 Wind Cave Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1451 Wind Cave Circle offer parking?
No, 1451 Wind Cave Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1451 Wind Cave Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1451 Wind Cave Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 Wind Cave Circle have a pool?
No, 1451 Wind Cave Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1451 Wind Cave Circle have accessible units?
No, 1451 Wind Cave Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 Wind Cave Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1451 Wind Cave Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

