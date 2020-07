Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Updated, Thermal windows for energy-efficiency. highly rated Plano ISD. Very close to schools on quiet street. Open floor plan features Garden and Dining Room with many windows. Tile, laminate wood floor in most rooms. Many updates; paint, energy efficient AC, heat pump, water heater, thermal windows, vinyl siding, microwave, updated shower in master, Game room carpet and more.Backyard paved sitting area.Close to walking trail and park. Well maintained and updated home.