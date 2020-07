Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Dallas North Estates Jewel, nearly quarter acre, Prof remodeled! This home is perfect for your family. Across the street from a great elementary school, and a huge yard for kids and dogs to play! Access to the famous Texas shaped pool. Better than perfect location, min to 75, PGBT, TI, BCBS, CityLine, Raytheon, Dell, Dallas Proper & so much more. Steps from the famous TEXAS Pool, Hike & Bike Trails.