Plano, TX
1309 Iowa Drive
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:00 AM

1309 Iowa Drive

1309 Iowa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Iowa Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely maintained 1 story home in conveniently center of Plano. Move in ready home! Plano ISD!! 3 bedrooms 2.1 bath and 2 car garage with opener. Split formal Living and Dining. Near major highways hwy 75 & 190 Bush Hwy, shopping, park and exemplary schools. Wood penal walls in Family and formal living. Fresh painted 4 rooms. Newly replaced toilet. Sky lights offer tons of light in family with high ceiling and Master bath. Classy antiqued cabinetry, Tiles in wet areas, laminate floors. Wet bar for entertain the guest. Kitchen with granite counter top, dishwasher, smooth cook tops. Covered back porch. Not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Iowa Drive have any available units?
1309 Iowa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 Iowa Drive have?
Some of 1309 Iowa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Iowa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Iowa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Iowa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1309 Iowa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1309 Iowa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Iowa Drive offers parking.
Does 1309 Iowa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Iowa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Iowa Drive have a pool?
No, 1309 Iowa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Iowa Drive have accessible units?
No, 1309 Iowa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Iowa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Iowa Drive has units with dishwashers.

