1309 Iowa Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Nicely maintained 1 story home in conveniently center of Plano. Move in ready home! Plano ISD!! 3 bedrooms 2.1 bath and 2 car garage with opener. Split formal Living and Dining. Near major highways hwy 75 & 190 Bush Hwy, shopping, park and exemplary schools. Wood penal walls in Family and formal living. Fresh painted 4 rooms. Newly replaced toilet. Sky lights offer tons of light in family with high ceiling and Master bath. Classy antiqued cabinetry, Tiles in wet areas, laminate floors. Wet bar for entertain the guest. Kitchen with granite counter top, dishwasher, smooth cook tops. Covered back porch. Not to be missed!