Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Creek Trails Single story home in great location west of Alma and Legacy with sizable neighborhood greenbelt & nearby parks & trails! Great Plano ISD Schools. Walk in to large living area with fireplace, vaulted ceilings, wood laminate floors open to dining room and Kitchen with breakfast nook. Split bedrooms allows you privacy in your master suite with jetted tub and separate shower. All bedrooms are spacious. Great backyard for family to enjoy with covered patio.