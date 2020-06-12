Apartment List
/
TX
/
pflugerville
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

226 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pflugerville, TX

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1336 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Austin. Luxury apartments featuring wood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness room and residents' lounge.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
35 Units Available
Enclave Falcon Pointe
2132 Falcon Village Lane, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1362 sqft
A resort-like community in scenic Texas Hill Country. Outstanding features including granite countertops, hardwood floors, large balconies or patios, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, dog park, garages and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1558 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private hill-view balconies. Smoke-free units available. Community facilities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and swimming pool. Luxury apartments and townhomes that feature granite counters, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Heatherwilde
15 Units Available
Stoneridge Apartments
16701 N Heatherwilde Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1100 sqft
Discover your new home at Stoneridge! Conveniently located in the heart of Pflugerville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options & we're just a short 30 minute drive Downtown Austin & Austin-Bergstrom International
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
The Emerson
1221 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1276 sqft
Conveniently situated near Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartment complex with a community garden, sand volleyball court, resort-inspired pool, outdoor movie wall and two dog parks. Floor plans feature spa-inspired bathrooms and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Legacy Rental Homes
1108 Legacy Drive, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1485 sqft
Offering three- and four-bedroom floor plans, these spacious homes feature amenities like direct access two-car garages, designer flooring, LED lighting, and front and back yards.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
21 Units Available
Century Stone Hill North
1316 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1539 sqft
Residents have full access to the business center, concierge service and internet cafe. Swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
50 Units Available
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1288 sqft
High-ceilings and large units make 1825 Place the place to live. Community offers amenities including pool, dog-park, computer lounge, fitness-center, and parking. Apartments are modern and spacious with garden tubs and high-end finishes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Townes On 10th
1200 10th Street, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1530 sqft
Townes On Tenth Townhomes, located in Pflugerville, Texas is a community that offers spacious townhome rentals with all the featured amenities you need to feel comfortable and at home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
13 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch Phase II
16101 White River Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1376 sqft
Riverhorse Ranch is the definition of true resort living. Imagine a community that adapts to your lifestyle, whether it is active or relaxed, by providing world-class amenities and impeccable customer service.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Villas at Spring Trails
901 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,561
1240 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, bocce court, conference room and pool. Units include bathtub, hardwood floors, granite counters and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Royal Pointe and High Country parks.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Broadstone at Grand Avenue
1720 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1339 sqft
Conveniently located right next to the I-35, with downtown Austin within easy reach. Residents have full access to the pool, lounge with fully functional kitchen and TV, executive lounge and on-site pet park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
2 Units Available
Walden Square
1303 Pfennig Lane, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1492 sqft
Walden Square is a new construction residential community consisting of 82 single-family homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
31 Units Available
Highlands
1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1300 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
12 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch
1525 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1378 sqft
Resort-like pool and sundeck. Updated features including kitchen islands, oversize closets and walk-in showers. On-site coffee bistro, cabana and workout area. Just off Route 35. Near parks and schools.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2102 Spotted Owl Cir
2102 Spotted Owl Circle, Pflugerville, TX
2102 Spotted Owl Cir Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 4B/3B in Falcon Pointe! - Beautiful 4B/3B in Falcon Pointe! Tile in main living areas w/ carpet in beds, Granite countertops, Center island w/ tons of cabinet space, Covered patio and Pflugerville

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3713 Beechmont Dr
3713 Beechmont Dr, Pflugerville, TX
Available 08/10/20 Brand New Single Family Home In Cantarra East - Property Id: 297885 COMING SOON!! Photos are model homes for reference. Available after August 8th. Brand new beautiful single-family 1.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
500 Meadow Creek Drive
500 Meadow Creek Drive, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1785 sqft
500 Meadow Creek Drive Available 07/18/20 Amazing 3B/2B home in Willow Creek on a huge lot that backs up to Gilleland Creek! - Amazing 3B/2B home in Willow Creek on a huge lot that backs up to Gilleland Creek-Also has an amazing deck in the

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17907 Lungo Street
17907 Lungo St, Pflugerville, TX
BRAND NEW 4/2 Home in Pflugerville! - >>>> Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/N3TjdnTWwnE <<<< Brand new home in the desirable Pflugerville community! Be the first to live here! Unique private courtyard with a fully fenced lot.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cambridge Heights
1 Unit Available
17204 Guana Cay Dr
17204 Guana Cay Drive, Pflugerville, TX
17204 Guana Cay Dr Available 07/07/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home on Cul-De-Sac in Round Rock - 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
624 landon samuel loop
624 Landon Samuel Loop, Pflugerville, TX
HOME HAS ALL UPGRADES! 4 BEDROOM WITH OFFICE - PISD SCHOOL DISTRICT - 4 BEDROOM WITH OFFICE DOWNSTAIRS. BACK YARD RETREAT GATE OPENS UP TO A CREEK IN THE BACK. BACK PORCH HAS TV STAND THAT WILL STAY.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18400 Blush Rose Road
18400 Blush Rose Road, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1580 sqft
18400 Blush Rose Road Available 06/13/20 Gorgeous 3B/2B one story w/ full appliances package! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility &

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ridge At Steeds Crossing
1 Unit Available
1600 Darley Arabian way
1600 Darley Arabian Drive, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1758 sqft
1600 Darley Arabian way Available 07/01/20 House for lease in Pflugerville - 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windermere
1 Unit Available
1007 Thackeray Ln
1007 Thackeray Lane, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1495 sqft
1007 Thackeray Ln Available 07/29/20 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Pflugerville Near Pflugerville Parkway - 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Pflugerville Near Pflugerville Parkway ~ Open Living/Dining Area w/Fireplace ~ Stainless Appliances in Kitchen

June 2020 Pflugerville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pflugerville Rent Report. Pflugerville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pflugerville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Pflugerville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pflugerville Rent Report. Pflugerville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pflugerville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Pflugerville rents decline sharply over the past month

Pflugerville rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pflugerville stand at $1,298 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,602 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Pflugerville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Pflugerville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pflugerville

    As rents have increased slightly in Pflugerville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pflugerville is less affordable for renters.

    • Pflugerville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,602 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% increase in Pflugerville.
    • While Pflugerville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pflugerville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Pflugerville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Pflugerville 1 BedroomsPflugerville 2 BedroomsPflugerville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPflugerville 3 BedroomsPflugerville Accessible ApartmentsPflugerville Apartments under $1,000Pflugerville Apartments under $1,100
    Pflugerville Apartments under $1,200Pflugerville Apartments with BalconyPflugerville Apartments with GaragePflugerville Apartments with GymPflugerville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPflugerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPflugerville Apartments with Parking
    Pflugerville Apartments with PoolPflugerville Apartments with Washer-DryerPflugerville Dog Friendly ApartmentsPflugerville Furnished ApartmentsPflugerville Pet Friendly PlacesPflugerville Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
    Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TX
    Lockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
    Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
    Austin Community College District