717 Busleigh Castle Way
Last updated May 7 2019 at 4:06 PM

717 Busleigh Castle Way

717 Busleigh Castle Way · No Longer Available
Location

717 Busleigh Castle Way, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Highland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic location, this spacious floorplan is going to provide exactly what you're looking for. Kitchen/dining area open to living room for plenty of opportunity to socialize. Fireplace located in living room. Ceiling fans in all rooms, high ceilings, spacious baths, huge walk-in closet in master, super backyard boasts a covered patio area just in time for the summer months. Great schools, close by community playground and pool. Three car garage. Minutes from Pflugerville Lake.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Busleigh Castle Way have any available units?
717 Busleigh Castle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 717 Busleigh Castle Way have?
Some of 717 Busleigh Castle Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Busleigh Castle Way currently offering any rent specials?
717 Busleigh Castle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Busleigh Castle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 Busleigh Castle Way is pet friendly.
Does 717 Busleigh Castle Way offer parking?
Yes, 717 Busleigh Castle Way offers parking.
Does 717 Busleigh Castle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Busleigh Castle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Busleigh Castle Way have a pool?
Yes, 717 Busleigh Castle Way has a pool.
Does 717 Busleigh Castle Way have accessible units?
No, 717 Busleigh Castle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Busleigh Castle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Busleigh Castle Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Busleigh Castle Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 Busleigh Castle Way does not have units with air conditioning.
