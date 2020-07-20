717 Busleigh Castle Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic location, this spacious floorplan is going to provide exactly what you're looking for. Kitchen/dining area open to living room for plenty of opportunity to socialize. Fireplace located in living room. Ceiling fans in all rooms, high ceilings, spacious baths, huge walk-in closet in master, super backyard boasts a covered patio area just in time for the summer months. Great schools, close by community playground and pool. Three car garage. Minutes from Pflugerville Lake.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.