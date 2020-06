Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

HOME HAS ALL UPGRADES! 4 BEDROOM WITH OFFICE - PISD SCHOOL DISTRICT - 4 BEDROOM WITH OFFICE DOWNSTAIRS. BACK YARD RETREAT GATE OPENS UP TO A CREEK IN THE BACK. BACK PORCH HAS TV STAND THAT WILL STAY. NO CARPET, BEDROOMS ARE SET UP WITH 55 IN UNIVERSAL TV BRACKETS. CREEK IN THE BACK THIS HOUSE IS GREAT FOR FAMILY GATHERINGS. YOUR CLOSE TO ALL THE SCHOOLS. WALKING DISTANCES. CLOSE TO POST OFFICE, DOWNTOWN, RECREATIONAL AREAS, FAST FOOD AND THE CITY PARKS.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5503765)