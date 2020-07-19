All apartments in Pflugerville
Find more places like 602 Runners Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
602 Runners Ridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

602 Runners Ridge

602 Runners Rdg · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pflugerville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

602 Runners Rdg, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Wells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning home with exceptional upgrades in a location you want! This beautiful home is on a kid-friendly cul-de-sac in the Club at Wells Point. Architectural details from crown molding to lovely arches in the living room echo through the home. The gorgeous kitchen has an island, 42-inch custom cabinets with sliding drawers, stainless appliances and a beautiful color palette. Master bath has double vanity, marble flooring, garden tub and walk in closet. Other features in this great home include a reverse osmosis drinking system, art niches, ceiling fans throughout and custom window treatments! Oasis like backyard is the perfect place to relax. Neighborhood amenities include sports courts, pool and playground. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy nearby Lake Pflugerville. Easy access to I-35, 45, and 130. Close to schools. Minutes from Dell. Pets ok; limit two.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Runners Ridge have any available units?
602 Runners Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 602 Runners Ridge have?
Some of 602 Runners Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Runners Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
602 Runners Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Runners Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 Runners Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 602 Runners Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 602 Runners Ridge offers parking.
Does 602 Runners Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 Runners Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Runners Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 602 Runners Ridge has a pool.
Does 602 Runners Ridge have accessible units?
No, 602 Runners Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Runners Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Runners Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Runners Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 602 Runners Ridge has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walden Square
1303 Pfennig Lane
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Highlands
1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Townes On 10th
1200 10th Street
Pflugerville, TX 78660
The Emerson
1221 New Meister Ln
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Lantower Tech Ridge
14233 The Lakes Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Century Stone Hill North
1316 Town Center Dr
Pflugerville, TX 78660

Similar Pages

Pflugerville 1 BedroomsPflugerville 2 Bedrooms
Pflugerville Apartments with ParkingPflugerville Pet Friendly Places
Pflugerville Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXSeguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TX
Harker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Heatherwilde

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Temple College