602 Runners Ridge

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning home with exceptional upgrades in a location you want! This beautiful home is on a kid-friendly cul-de-sac in the Club at Wells Point. Architectural details from crown molding to lovely arches in the living room echo through the home. The gorgeous kitchen has an island, 42-inch custom cabinets with sliding drawers, stainless appliances and a beautiful color palette. Master bath has double vanity, marble flooring, garden tub and walk in closet. Other features in this great home include a reverse osmosis drinking system, art niches, ceiling fans throughout and custom window treatments! Oasis like backyard is the perfect place to relax. Neighborhood amenities include sports courts, pool and playground. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy nearby Lake Pflugerville. Easy access to I-35, 45, and 130. Close to schools. Minutes from Dell. Pets ok; limit two.