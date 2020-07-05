All apartments in Pflugerville
4720 Portillo Way

4720 Portillo Way · No Longer Available
Location

4720 Portillo Way, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3bd/2ba condo in Pflugerville. Open floor plan with tile flooring throughout the entire first floor. All the bedrooms are on the 2nd floor and have carpet. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and plenty of counter space. The exterior features a spacious fenced in backyard and balcony.

(RLNE5699318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 Portillo Way have any available units?
4720 Portillo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 4720 Portillo Way have?
Some of 4720 Portillo Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4720 Portillo Way currently offering any rent specials?
4720 Portillo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 Portillo Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4720 Portillo Way is pet friendly.
Does 4720 Portillo Way offer parking?
Yes, 4720 Portillo Way offers parking.
Does 4720 Portillo Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4720 Portillo Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 Portillo Way have a pool?
No, 4720 Portillo Way does not have a pool.
Does 4720 Portillo Way have accessible units?
No, 4720 Portillo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 Portillo Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4720 Portillo Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4720 Portillo Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4720 Portillo Way does not have units with air conditioning.

