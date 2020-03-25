313 Betterman Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Ideally located with excellent access to both Toll Roads 45 and 130, this home is well-equipped with top-line appliances such as the fridge, stove range, coffee maker, toaster and blender and everything you need is provided. All beds are memory foam mattresses and high-quality linens.

Ideally located with excellent access to both Toll Roads 45 and 130, this home is well-equipped with top-line appliances such as the fridge, stove range, coffee maker, toaster and blender and everything you need is provided. All beds are memory foam mattresses and high-quality linens.