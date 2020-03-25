313 Betterman Drive

Amenities
Ideally located with excellent access to both Toll Roads 45 and 130, this home is well-equipped with top-line appliances such as the fridge, stove range, coffee maker, toaster and blender and everything you need is provided. All beds are memory foam mattresses and high-quality linens.
Ideally located with excellent access to both Toll Roads 45 and 130, this home is well-equipped with top-line appliances such as the fridge, stove range, coffee maker, toaster and blender and everything you need is provided. All beds are memory foam mattresses and high-quality linens.