Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:26 PM

313 Betterman Drive

313 Betterman Drive · (281) 334-2995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

313 Betterman Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Springbrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ideally located with excellent access to both Toll Roads 45 and 130, this home is well-equipped with top-line appliances such as the fridge, stove range, coffee maker, toaster and blender and everything you need is provided. All beds are memory foam mattresses and high-quality linens.
Ideally located with excellent access to both Toll Roads 45 and 130, this home is well-equipped with top-line appliances such as the fridge, stove range, coffee maker, toaster and blender and everything you need is provided. All beds are memory foam mattresses and high-quality linens.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Betterman Drive have any available units?
313 Betterman Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pflugerville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 Betterman Drive have?
Some of 313 Betterman Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Betterman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
313 Betterman Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Betterman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Betterman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 313 Betterman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 313 Betterman Drive does offer parking.
Does 313 Betterman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Betterman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Betterman Drive have a pool?
No, 313 Betterman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 313 Betterman Drive have accessible units?
No, 313 Betterman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Betterman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Betterman Drive has units with dishwashers.
