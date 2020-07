Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

20900 Gelding Ln. Available 04/27/20 20900 Gelding Ln., Pflugerville, TX 78660 - Upgrades, upgrades, upgrades! Remodeled kitchen with new SS appliances, granite counter tops and beautiful back splash. Also features remodeled master bath with matching granite from kitchen and massive walk-in shower with floor-to-ceiling tile! Don't miss out on this stunning corner lot property with lots of natural light, easy access to community pool and park!



(RLNE3888522)