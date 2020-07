Amenities

This never-lived-in gem offers coveted open concept design. Morning routines and afternoon homework are a breeze with the "Pulte Planning Center" just off the kitchen, a great space to organize paperwork and mail. Enjoy home office, home gym or hobby area in the flex space. Entertainers will enjoy the open island kitchen overlooking the dining and living areas. No neighbors behind! Fresh landscaping and 4 sides masonry add spectacular curb appeal. Pets approved on a case-by-case basis.