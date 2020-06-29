17414 Valentine Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Spacious Pflugerville Two Story - Move In Ready! - Great open floorplan with island kitchen. Spacious master and two guest bedrooms upstairs. Enjoy relaxing on covered back patio. Great location with easy access to shopping, schools, major employers and Toll Way. Home features vaulted open living room with entertainment nook & easy access to the kitchen.



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Pflugerville ISD

Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.



Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451



(RLNE5165642)