All apartments in Pflugerville
Find more places like 17414 Valentine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
17414 Valentine Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

17414 Valentine Drive

17414 Valentine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pflugerville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

17414 Valentine Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78664

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Spacious Pflugerville Two Story - Move In Ready! - Great open floorplan with island kitchen. Spacious master and two guest bedrooms upstairs. Enjoy relaxing on covered back patio. Great location with easy access to shopping, schools, major employers and Toll Way. Home features vaulted open living room with entertainment nook & easy access to the kitchen.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Pflugerville ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE5165642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17414 Valentine Drive have any available units?
17414 Valentine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 17414 Valentine Drive have?
Some of 17414 Valentine Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17414 Valentine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17414 Valentine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17414 Valentine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17414 Valentine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17414 Valentine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17414 Valentine Drive offers parking.
Does 17414 Valentine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17414 Valentine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17414 Valentine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17414 Valentine Drive has a pool.
Does 17414 Valentine Drive have accessible units?
No, 17414 Valentine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17414 Valentine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17414 Valentine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17414 Valentine Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17414 Valentine Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverhorse Ranch Phase II
16101 White River Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Riverhorse Ranch
1525 Grand Avenue Pkwy
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Legacy Rental Homes
1108 Legacy Drive
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Enclave Falcon Pointe
2132 Falcon Village Lane
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Lantower Tech Ridge
14233 The Lakes Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
The Vineyard
14199 N IH 35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Century Stone Hill North
1316 Town Center Dr
Pflugerville, TX 78660

Similar Pages

Pflugerville 1 BedroomsPflugerville 2 Bedrooms
Pflugerville Apartments with PoolPflugerville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pflugerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TX
Lockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District