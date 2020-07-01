Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

16854 Tortoise Street Available 05/11/20 Great spacious Home in Round Rock! - Wonderful and spacious home with a flexible floor plan. 3 living areas give plenty of room to create the spaces you need. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and nice white cabinets. Fantastic backyard with a large covered patio, mature lawn and trees, and nice low maintenance landscape. Great location that is close to shopping, dining, and more!Fenced dog area in the backyard with doggie door access to indoors!



Link to Property Video: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/wrgfgkeog6ya87e/AABzS29pq0qb15-ZGzCjNpWIa?dl=0



(RLNE5683219)