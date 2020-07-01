All apartments in Pflugerville
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

16854 Tortoise Street

16854 Tortoise Street · No Longer Available
Location

16854 Tortoise Street, Pflugerville, TX 78664
Springbrook West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
16854 Tortoise Street Available 05/11/20 Great spacious Home in Round Rock! - Wonderful and spacious home with a flexible floor plan. 3 living areas give plenty of room to create the spaces you need. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and nice white cabinets. Fantastic backyard with a large covered patio, mature lawn and trees, and nice low maintenance landscape. Great location that is close to shopping, dining, and more!Fenced dog area in the backyard with doggie door access to indoors!

Link to Property Video: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/wrgfgkeog6ya87e/AABzS29pq0qb15-ZGzCjNpWIa?dl=0

(RLNE5683219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16854 Tortoise Street have any available units?
16854 Tortoise Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 16854 Tortoise Street have?
Some of 16854 Tortoise Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16854 Tortoise Street currently offering any rent specials?
16854 Tortoise Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16854 Tortoise Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16854 Tortoise Street is pet friendly.
Does 16854 Tortoise Street offer parking?
No, 16854 Tortoise Street does not offer parking.
Does 16854 Tortoise Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16854 Tortoise Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16854 Tortoise Street have a pool?
No, 16854 Tortoise Street does not have a pool.
Does 16854 Tortoise Street have accessible units?
No, 16854 Tortoise Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16854 Tortoise Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16854 Tortoise Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16854 Tortoise Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16854 Tortoise Street does not have units with air conditioning.

