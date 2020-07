Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Adorable remodeled home. Updated kitchen w/ GE slate appliances, no carpet, no popcorn ceilings! Big backyard with fire pit, 3 season screened patio completely renovated. Vaulted ceilings living room and master. 2 car garage. Good schools, short walk to Pflugerville Elem. Established neighborhood w/ mature trees. Close to HEB and Stone Hill Center. Agent is owner. POSSIBLE LATE FEB MOVE IN DATE-See agent.enant must keep up with lawn maintenance. Quarterly pest control included.