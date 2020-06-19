All apartments in Pflugerville
Pflugerville, TX
1222 Town Center Dr
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:56 AM

1222 Town Center Dr

1222 Town Center Drive · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Pflugerville
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

1222 Town Center Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
elevator
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

After many years, it was finally time to call it quits. A lifetime of mysterious international espionage had finally taken its toll, and it's now time to move on to the next phase. Time to ride off into the sunset as they say. But with every ending, a new beginning. It would be a good time to get that nice apartment in North Austin so you can start working on your soon-to-be best-selling semi-autobiographical international spy novels. A few of your well connected friends in Hollywood have already started talking about your script to their fancy executive director contacts. You've already thought about a few famous actors that would fit the bill. Well, probably best not to get ahead of ourselves here. Best we should start taking advantage of that new apartments' swanky collection of amenities conducive to your soon-to-be-discovered writing prowess. 

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Smart Home By Century

Spacious One, Two, Three and Four Bedrooms

Attached One and Two Car Garages

Crown Molding

Granite Countertops

Tile Flooring And Backsplash

Spacious Walk-In Closets

Stainless Steel Appliances

Built-In Microwave

Modern Track Lighting

Stand Up Showers

Private Patio's and Balcony's

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Amazon Package Lockers

Central Park

Full-Sized Fitness Center

Elevator Accessible Buildings

Executive Business Center with WiFi

Exterior Arbor with Kitchen

Game Room & Billiards

Mail Center

Outdoor Fireplace & Grill

Outdoor Wifi Lounge

Picnic And Barbeque Areas

Playground and Activity Area

Private Tanning Facility

Resort Style Pool and Tanning Deck

Splash Park

Starbucks WiFi Cafe

Controlled Access

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 Town Center Dr have any available units?
1222 Town Center Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
How much is rent in Pflugerville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 Town Center Dr have?
Some of 1222 Town Center Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 Town Center Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1222 Town Center Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 Town Center Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1222 Town Center Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pflugerville.
Does 1222 Town Center Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1222 Town Center Dr does offer parking.
Does 1222 Town Center Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 Town Center Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 Town Center Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1222 Town Center Dr has a pool.
Does 1222 Town Center Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 1222 Town Center Dr has accessible units.
Does 1222 Town Center Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 Town Center Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
