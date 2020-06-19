1222 Town Center Dr

Amenities
After many years, it was finally time to call it quits. A lifetime of mysterious international espionage had finally taken its toll, and it's now time to move on to the next phase. Time to ride off into the sunset as they say. But with every ending, a new beginning. It would be a good time to get that nice apartment in North Austin so you can start working on your soon-to-be best-selling semi-autobiographical international spy novels. A few of your well connected friends in Hollywood have already started talking about your script to their fancy executive director contacts. You've already thought about a few famous actors that would fit the bill. Well, probably best not to get ahead of ourselves here. Best we should start taking advantage of that new apartments' swanky collection of amenities conducive to your soon-to-be-discovered writing prowess.
Apartment Amenities
Smart Home By Century
Spacious One, Two, Three and Four Bedrooms
Attached One and Two Car Garages
Crown Molding
Granite Countertops
Tile Flooring And Backsplash
Spacious Walk-In Closets
Stainless Steel Appliances
Built-In Microwave
Modern Track Lighting
Stand Up Showers
Private Patio's and Balcony's
Community Amenities
Amazon Package Lockers
Central Park
Full-Sized Fitness Center
Elevator Accessible Buildings
Executive Business Center with WiFi
Exterior Arbor with Kitchen
Game Room & Billiards
Mail Center
Outdoor Fireplace & Grill
Outdoor Wifi Lounge
Picnic And Barbeque Areas
Playground and Activity Area
Private Tanning Facility
Resort Style Pool and Tanning Deck
Splash Park
Starbucks WiFi Cafe
Controlled Access