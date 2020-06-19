120 Gila Cliff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see this beautifully maintained home located in the highly sought out neighborhood of Highland Park in Pflugerville. With front and back covered porches and great layout makes this house very charming. With new flooring, no carpet downstairs, game room upstairs with 2 other flexible living areas. Breakfast bar, breakfast area and formal dining area. Bedrooms are spacious with upstairs utility room.

Great curb appeal with rear entrance garage from alley. Updated lighting, inspected HVAC, Culligan water softener, additional storage in garage, 3 door refrigerator and more!



Schools:

Brookhollow Elementary School

Park Crest Middle School

Hendrickson High School



Term: 12 + Months

Pets: Okay

- 2 pet maximum.

- $40 mo. pet fee per month

- $250 pet deposit per pet



Resident is responsible for all utilities.

- Resident to set up electric and gas via Reliant Energy



Please call today to schedule a showing, and call this home before someone else. This home will not disappoint. Ask for Ben

No previous Evictions, Felonies, or monies currently owned to land lords and or management companies in last 7 years.