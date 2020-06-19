All apartments in Pflugerville
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:07 AM

120 Gila Cliff Drive

120 Gila Cliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

120 Gila Cliff Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Highland Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this beautifully maintained home located in the highly sought out neighborhood of Highland Park in Pflugerville. With front and back covered porches and great layout makes this house very charming. With new flooring, no carpet downstairs, game room upstairs with 2 other flexible living areas. Breakfast bar, breakfast area and formal dining area. Bedrooms are spacious with upstairs utility room.
Great curb appeal with rear entrance garage from alley. Updated lighting, inspected HVAC, Culligan water softener, additional storage in garage, 3 door refrigerator and more!

Schools:
Brookhollow Elementary School
Park Crest Middle School
Hendrickson High School

Term: 12 + Months
Pets: Okay
- 2 pet maximum.
- $40 mo. pet fee per month
- $250 pet deposit per pet

Resident is responsible for all utilities.
- Resident to set up electric and gas via Reliant Energy

Please call today to schedule a showing, and call this home before someone else. This home will not disappoint. Ask for Ben
No previous Evictions, Felonies, or monies currently owned to land lords and or management companies in last 7 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

