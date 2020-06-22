All apartments in Odessa
7108 Valverde Rd
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:29 PM

7108 Valverde Rd

7108 Val Verde · (432) 520-8334
Location

7108 Val Verde, Odessa, TX 79765

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Quiet street close to 191 & Business 20, easy to work in Odessa or Midland! Lots of shopping, eating & entertainment close by. 3 bedroom 2 bath rear entry double garage, 1 owner custom home with auto irrigation system to keep your yard beautiful! Inside find an open floor plan, island kitchen with lots of cabinets and countertops, walk-in pantry, built-in speaker system for your television & stereo, elevated ceilings, & new stainless fridge. Sequestered master with sep tub & shower. Call Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7108 Valverde Rd have any available units?
7108 Valverde Rd has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7108 Valverde Rd have?
Some of 7108 Valverde Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7108 Valverde Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7108 Valverde Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7108 Valverde Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7108 Valverde Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 7108 Valverde Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7108 Valverde Rd does offer parking.
Does 7108 Valverde Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7108 Valverde Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7108 Valverde Rd have a pool?
No, 7108 Valverde Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7108 Valverde Rd have accessible units?
No, 7108 Valverde Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7108 Valverde Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7108 Valverde Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7108 Valverde Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7108 Valverde Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
