7108 Valverde Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Quiet street close to 191 & Business 20, easy to work in Odessa or Midland! Lots of shopping, eating & entertainment close by. 3 bedroom 2 bath rear entry double garage, 1 owner custom home with auto irrigation system to keep your yard beautiful! Inside find an open floor plan, island kitchen with lots of cabinets and countertops, walk-in pantry, built-in speaker system for your television & stereo, elevated ceilings, & new stainless fridge. Sequestered master with sep tub & shower. Call Today!