Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

AMAZING MOVE IN READY HOME! Great Home in a great neighborhood! This home is in immaculate condition, It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, OPEN CONCEPT floor plan with Sequestered Master bedroom. The interior neutral color scheme will make it easy to add your touch of design & make this your own. You will enjoy staying cool underneath your covered patio & nice sized backyard. Call to schedule your showing today!