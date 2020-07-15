1612 Wedgewood Ave

Amenities
Upscale Mother-In-Law Apartment - Property Id: 274755
Newly remodeled and updated Mother-In-Law Apartment in the heart of Odessa.
Brand new appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closet, soaking bathtub/shower.
Washer and dryer included in unit.
Located in a quiet neighborhood close to I-20 and less than a 5-minute drive from restaurants, bars, and shopping.
Spare room can be used as office space or additional bedroom. Additional $200 per month for utilities which include water, electric, gas, internet, and no yard work!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274755
Property Id 274755
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5892344)