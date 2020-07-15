1612 Wedgewood Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated walk in closets some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Upscale Mother-In-Law Apartment - Property Id: 274755



Newly remodeled and updated Mother-In-Law Apartment in the heart of Odessa.



Brand new appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closet, soaking bathtub/shower.



Washer and dryer included in unit.



Located in a quiet neighborhood close to I-20 and less than a 5-minute drive from restaurants, bars, and shopping.



Spare room can be used as office space or additional bedroom. Additional $200 per month for utilities which include water, electric, gas, internet, and no yard work!

No Pets Allowed



