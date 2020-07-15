All apartments in Odessa
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

1612 Wedgewood Ave

1612 Wedgewood Avenue · (940) 704-5323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1612 Wedgewood Avenue, Odessa, TX 79761

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1000 · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Upscale Mother-In-Law Apartment - Property Id: 274755

Newly remodeled and updated Mother-In-Law Apartment in the heart of Odessa.

Brand new appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closet, soaking bathtub/shower.

Washer and dryer included in unit.

Located in a quiet neighborhood close to I-20 and less than a 5-minute drive from restaurants, bars, and shopping.

Spare room can be used as office space or additional bedroom. Additional $200 per month for utilities which include water, electric, gas, internet, and no yard work!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274755
Property Id 274755

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5892344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 Wedgewood Ave have any available units?
1612 Wedgewood Ave has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1612 Wedgewood Ave have?
Some of 1612 Wedgewood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 Wedgewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Wedgewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Wedgewood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1612 Wedgewood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 1612 Wedgewood Ave offer parking?
No, 1612 Wedgewood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1612 Wedgewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1612 Wedgewood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Wedgewood Ave have a pool?
No, 1612 Wedgewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1612 Wedgewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1612 Wedgewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Wedgewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1612 Wedgewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1612 Wedgewood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1612 Wedgewood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
