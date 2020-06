Amenities

air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

For Lease - 1208 E. 21st - 1208 e 21st, is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home centrally located in Odessa. Home is complete with central heat and air and a fenced in backyard.



Please contact our Rental Department Team at Trower Realtors, for additional information. Our office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm. Please stop by the office at any time to check out keys to view the rental property and start your application process.



(RLNE5747210)