9279 Meandering Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage sauna

LUXURIOUS LIVING IN THIS PRESTIGIOUS UPSCALE $250,000+ NEIGHBORHOOD * 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH DUPLEX * LAMINATE FLOORING THRU-OUT WITH CERAMIC TILE IN THE WET AREAS * SPLIT BEDROOMS INCLUDE PRIVATE MASTER SUITE WITH A SAUNA ROOM * AWESOME COVERED WOODEN DECK * 12 FOOT CEILINGS IN OVER SIZED GREAT ROOM WITH A CORNER FIREPLACE * GOURMET KITCHEN INCLUDES GRANITE COUNTERS * FRIDGE, WASHER N DRYER REMAIN * DRIVE YOUR CAR INTO THE SECURED GARAGE * THEN STEP INTO YOUR PRIVATE OASIS * SPRINKLER SYSTEM * TERMINEX SERVICE PROVIDED BY OWNER. * PROPERTY SUPER CLEAN AND READY FOR YOU TO MOVE INTO TODAY!