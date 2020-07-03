All apartments in North Richland Hills
8412 Grand View Drive
Last updated May 20 2019 at 10:09 PM

8412 Grand View Drive

8412 Grand View Drive
North Richland Hills
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

8412 Grand View Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Beautifully updated 4 bedroom 3 full bath home in desirable Shady Oaks in North Richland Hills.  Home features an oversized lot and backyard that is perfect for entertaining while enjoying the POOL.  Open concept living with NEW CARPET, updated kitchen, 2 spacious living areas, 2 dining areas, and a guest suite on the first floor.  Master with updated en suite, 2 bedrooms, and bonus room upstairs. Located in highly rated Keller ISD and convenient to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8412 Grand View Drive have any available units?
8412 Grand View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 8412 Grand View Drive have?
Some of 8412 Grand View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8412 Grand View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8412 Grand View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8412 Grand View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8412 Grand View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 8412 Grand View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8412 Grand View Drive offers parking.
Does 8412 Grand View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8412 Grand View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8412 Grand View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8412 Grand View Drive has a pool.
Does 8412 Grand View Drive have accessible units?
No, 8412 Grand View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8412 Grand View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8412 Grand View Drive has units with dishwashers.

