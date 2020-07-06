All apartments in North Richland Hills
8224 Ulster Drive

Location

8224 Ulster Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A clear winner for the perfect place to call home. Nestled in a well manicured neighborhood next to HomeTown, NRH2O, Walker's Creek Park and TCC. Open concept with the most beautiful NEW Wood Floors just installed, oversized living room, fabulous master, walk in closets, ceiling fans in every room, new paint, separate laundry room, large fenced yard, storm doors, garage storage and more. Walk to elementary school, easy access to highways and is centrally located. Pet is on a case by case basis. Additional monthly pet fee if there is a pet. Please no wet shoes on the new wood floors. Thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8224 Ulster Drive have any available units?
8224 Ulster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 8224 Ulster Drive have?
Some of 8224 Ulster Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8224 Ulster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8224 Ulster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8224 Ulster Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8224 Ulster Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8224 Ulster Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8224 Ulster Drive offers parking.
Does 8224 Ulster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8224 Ulster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8224 Ulster Drive have a pool?
No, 8224 Ulster Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8224 Ulster Drive have accessible units?
No, 8224 Ulster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8224 Ulster Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8224 Ulster Drive has units with dishwashers.

