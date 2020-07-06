8224 Ulster Drive

Amenities
A clear winner for the perfect place to call home. Nestled in a well manicured neighborhood next to HomeTown, NRH2O, Walker's Creek Park and TCC. Open concept with the most beautiful NEW Wood Floors just installed, oversized living room, fabulous master, walk in closets, ceiling fans in every room, new paint, separate laundry room, large fenced yard, storm doors, garage storage and more. Walk to elementary school, easy access to highways and is centrally located. Pet is on a case by case basis. Additional monthly pet fee if there is a pet. Please no wet shoes on the new wood floors. Thank you