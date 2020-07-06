8224 Ulster Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A clear winner for the perfect place to call home. Nestled in a well manicured neighborhood next to HomeTown, NRH2O, Walker's Creek Park and TCC. Open concept with the most beautiful NEW Wood Floors just installed, oversized living room, fabulous master, walk in closets, ceiling fans in every room, new paint, separate laundry room, large fenced yard, storm doors, garage storage and more. Walk to elementary school, easy access to highways and is centrally located. Pet is on a case by case basis. Additional monthly pet fee if there is a pet. Please no wet shoes on the new wood floors. Thank you