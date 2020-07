Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Updated 1.5 Story. Open floorplan with all 4 bedrooms, study and bathrooms located on the main level- Only the game room up. Updated kitchen with granite, island & bar. Other updates include hardwood floors,carpet, paint, tub & shower tile in master bath, fixtures. Neutral colors, designer paint. Sparkling pool & spa with room for kids to play on the side yard. Storage building and extra space in the attic. Must see! Homeowner is the listing agent