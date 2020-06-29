8008 Oak Knoll Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill media room

0ver 4500 sf of fabulous executive home valued over $600,000! Fully remodeled & a modern design. All new electrical, plumbing, insulation and HVAC systems meeting latest 2015 energy and building codes. Impressive from every angle! Enter and be dazzled by the open, soaring ceiling and hard wood flooring. Take in the breathtaking view of first floor from the second level balcony. Style and taste abound in a kitchen filled with quartz and pro-series stainless appliances. The 2nd master upstairs which touts its own flex room & includes a large master bath with his & her closets. There's also a media room, outdoor kitchen & large utility. Motivated seller. Bring all offers.