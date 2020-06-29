All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 8008 Oak Knoll Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
8008 Oak Knoll Drive
Last updated September 3 2019 at 11:18 PM

8008 Oak Knoll Drive

8008 Oak Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

8008 Oak Knoll Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
media room
0ver 4500 sf of fabulous executive home valued over $600,000! Fully remodeled & a modern design. All new electrical, plumbing, insulation and HVAC systems meeting latest 2015 energy and building codes. Impressive from every angle! Enter and be dazzled by the open, soaring ceiling and hard wood flooring. Take in the breathtaking view of first floor from the second level balcony. Style and taste abound in a kitchen filled with quartz and pro-series stainless appliances. The 2nd master upstairs which touts its own flex room & includes a large master bath with his & her closets. There's also a media room, outdoor kitchen & large utility. Motivated seller. Bring all offers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8008 Oak Knoll Drive have any available units?
8008 Oak Knoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 8008 Oak Knoll Drive have?
Some of 8008 Oak Knoll Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8008 Oak Knoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8008 Oak Knoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8008 Oak Knoll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8008 Oak Knoll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 8008 Oak Knoll Drive offer parking?
No, 8008 Oak Knoll Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8008 Oak Knoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8008 Oak Knoll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8008 Oak Knoll Drive have a pool?
No, 8008 Oak Knoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8008 Oak Knoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 8008 Oak Knoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8008 Oak Knoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8008 Oak Knoll Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary