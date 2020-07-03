7941 Arlie Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities

This Beautiful home features custom wood floors, crown molding, and gorgeous lighting throughout. The spacious kitchen has lots of cabinet space, granite counters, breakfast bar, and gas stove. Breakfast area with window seats overlook the backyard. Family room has stone fireplace with built in bookshelves. The large master bedroom has beautiful bay window and is conveniently located on the 1st floor. Master bath features 2 walk-in closets, and jetted tub. This home also has a covered patio providing a relaxing area in the backyard.