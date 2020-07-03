All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7941 Arlie Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7941 Arlie Lane
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:01 PM

7941 Arlie Lane

7941 Arlie Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7941 Arlie Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This Beautiful home features custom wood floors, crown molding, and gorgeous lighting throughout. The spacious kitchen has lots of cabinet space, granite counters, breakfast bar, and gas stove. Breakfast area with window seats overlook the backyard. Family room has stone fireplace with built in bookshelves. The large master bedroom has beautiful bay window and is conveniently located on the 1st floor. Master bath features 2 walk-in closets, and jetted tub. This home also has a covered patio providing a relaxing area in the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7941 Arlie Lane have any available units?
7941 Arlie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7941 Arlie Lane have?
Some of 7941 Arlie Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7941 Arlie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7941 Arlie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7941 Arlie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7941 Arlie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7941 Arlie Lane offer parking?
No, 7941 Arlie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7941 Arlie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7941 Arlie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7941 Arlie Lane have a pool?
No, 7941 Arlie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7941 Arlie Lane have accessible units?
No, 7941 Arlie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7941 Arlie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7941 Arlie Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary