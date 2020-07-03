7924 Mickey Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Built in 2008 in neighborhood with older frame homes plus new construction at end of street. 3 bed 2 bath 2 dining or use dining as 2nd living +computer nook in hall, 2 Garage! Features include ceramic tile, espresso wood laminate flooring, ceiling fans, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, 2 inch window blinds. Roomy functional kitchen with lg pantry & lots of light. Lg master suite with walk-in closet, double vanity, garden tub, separate shower. Living room with wb fireplace, Nook in hall wired for computer area. Spacious backyard W covered back Patio. Close to schools, shopping & New Regional Rail Commuter Station. YARD MOWING INCLUDED IN RENT. Tenant to weed own flower beds AND MUST WATER.. Pet Restrictions