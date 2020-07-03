All apartments in North Richland Hills
7924 Mickey Street

Location

7924 Mickey Street, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Built in 2008 in neighborhood with older frame homes plus new construction at end of street. 3 bed 2 bath 2 dining or use dining as 2nd living +computer nook in hall, 2 Garage! Features include ceramic tile, espresso wood laminate flooring, ceiling fans, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, 2 inch window blinds. Roomy functional kitchen with lg pantry & lots of light. Lg master suite with walk-in closet, double vanity, garden tub, separate shower. Living room with wb fireplace, Nook in hall wired for computer area. Spacious backyard W covered back Patio. Close to schools, shopping & New Regional Rail Commuter Station. YARD MOWING INCLUDED IN RENT. Tenant to weed own flower beds AND MUST WATER.. Pet Restrictions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7924 Mickey Street have any available units?
7924 Mickey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7924 Mickey Street have?
Some of 7924 Mickey Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7924 Mickey Street currently offering any rent specials?
7924 Mickey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7924 Mickey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7924 Mickey Street is pet friendly.
Does 7924 Mickey Street offer parking?
Yes, 7924 Mickey Street offers parking.
Does 7924 Mickey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7924 Mickey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7924 Mickey Street have a pool?
No, 7924 Mickey Street does not have a pool.
Does 7924 Mickey Street have accessible units?
No, 7924 Mickey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7924 Mickey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7924 Mickey Street has units with dishwashers.

