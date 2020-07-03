7924 Mickey Street

Amenities
Built in 2008 in neighborhood with older frame homes plus new construction at end of street. 3 bed 2 bath 2 dining or use dining as 2nd living +computer nook in hall, 2 Garage! Features include ceramic tile, espresso wood laminate flooring, ceiling fans, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, 2 inch window blinds. Roomy functional kitchen with lg pantry & lots of light. Lg master suite with walk-in closet, double vanity, garden tub, separate shower. Living room with wb fireplace, Nook in hall wired for computer area. Spacious backyard W covered back Patio. Close to schools, shopping & New Regional Rail Commuter Station. YARD MOWING INCLUDED IN RENT. Tenant to weed own flower beds AND MUST WATER.. Pet Restrictions