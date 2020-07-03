7912 Spring Run

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous home in great location; convenient to DFW Airport, major highways, shopping, entertainment and dining. Single story, 4 bedroom, two bath property is spacious w tall ceilings and open floor plan. Two living areas, two dining areas, 3 garage spaces and fireplace. Kitchen boasts tons of counter and cabinet space. Refrigerator to be furnished by tenant. Master bedroom features room for sitting area, garden tub and separate walk in shower. Sprinkler system to maintain both front and back yards. NEW composite flooring being installed April 3rd. Full size washer and dryer hookups - tenant to furnish. Lease agreement for 12 to 24 months. Pets under 30 lbs allowed. Verify all measurements.