7813 Redwood Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Single story home in the Birdville ISD (Green Valley Elementary). This home features updated appliances, kitchen Cabinets and counters, water heater, wood floors in living, propane burning fireplace, . Home boasts tiled entryway, hall, bath rooms, kitchen and 6 panel doors throughout the home, 2 car oversized rear entry garage with insulated door & opener, sprinkler system, covered Cedar wood gazebo with bar area, stone patio,upgraded roof with ridge vents, Wrought Iron Gate with solar powered opener spacious concrete area with electrical for motorhome or additional parking, barn style shed with lofts on both sides, gutters system all the way around the house, hardwood floors in living area, Home is a must see!