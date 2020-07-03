All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated May 18 2019 at 1:54 AM

7813 Redwood Court

7813 Redwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

7813 Redwood Court, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Single story home in the Birdville ISD (Green Valley Elementary). This home features updated appliances, kitchen Cabinets and counters, water heater, wood floors in living, propane burning fireplace, . Home boasts tiled entryway, hall, bath rooms, kitchen and 6 panel doors throughout the home, 2 car oversized rear entry garage with insulated door & opener, sprinkler system, covered Cedar wood gazebo with bar area, stone patio,upgraded roof with ridge vents, Wrought Iron Gate with solar powered opener spacious concrete area with electrical for motorhome or additional parking, barn style shed with lofts on both sides, gutters system all the way around the house, hardwood floors in living area, Home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

