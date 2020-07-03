All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7801 Aubrey Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7801 Aubrey Lane
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:52 PM

7801 Aubrey Lane

7801 Aubrey Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7801 Aubrey Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Come see this meticulously maintained home in the established and serene neighborhood of Kingswood Estates. This all brick exterior home is situated on a beautiful tree lined street, backing to Cross Timbers park with gate leading to jogging trail and paths to John Barfield Trail. Home features recent paint throughout, all new windows, new fixtures, updated bathrooms, recent wood flooring, and fresh carpet in bedrooms. You will love the gorgeous original vaulted wood paneled ceilings and ceiling to floor entire brick wall with fireplace. All of this on a spacious treed lot with deck, storage shed, workshop with electricity, and fire pit area. This home has it ALL!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7801 Aubrey Lane have any available units?
7801 Aubrey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7801 Aubrey Lane have?
Some of 7801 Aubrey Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7801 Aubrey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7801 Aubrey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7801 Aubrey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7801 Aubrey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7801 Aubrey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7801 Aubrey Lane offers parking.
Does 7801 Aubrey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7801 Aubrey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7801 Aubrey Lane have a pool?
No, 7801 Aubrey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7801 Aubrey Lane have accessible units?
No, 7801 Aubrey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7801 Aubrey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7801 Aubrey Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary