7801 Aubrey Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fire pit

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Come see this meticulously maintained home in the established and serene neighborhood of Kingswood Estates. This all brick exterior home is situated on a beautiful tree lined street, backing to Cross Timbers park with gate leading to jogging trail and paths to John Barfield Trail. Home features recent paint throughout, all new windows, new fixtures, updated bathrooms, recent wood flooring, and fresh carpet in bedrooms. You will love the gorgeous original vaulted wood paneled ceilings and ceiling to floor entire brick wall with fireplace. All of this on a spacious treed lot with deck, storage shed, workshop with electricity, and fire pit area. This home has it ALL!